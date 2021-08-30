Incubus to Fill In For Limp Bizkit As Headliners at Rebel Rock 2021

Home News Alison Alber August 30th, 2021 - 9:49 PM

Ever since nu-metal pioneers Limp Bizkit announced they will be canceling all their upcoming tour dates and festival performances this year, many festivals have been left with an open slot in their line up. Just recently Aftershock replaced the band by Faith No More to fill their spot on the first day of the festival.

Now, Rebel Rock announced their replacement for Limp Bizkit, alternative kings Incubus. The band is set to headline a tour this summer, so their stop at the festival comes almost natural. Rebel Rock will be held between September 24 and 26 in Orlando, FL. Incubus will be the headliner for Friday, the first day of the festival.

Incubus is not the only line up change Rebel Rock announced today. Hardcore band We Came As Romans will be replacing DevilDriver and Like Machines will replace Light The Torch. Emmure also announced they will not perform at the festival but no official replacement has been found yet according to the organizers statement.

The statment reads“Also, a shoutout to We Came As Romans for filling for DevilDriver’s Saturday slot—Dez wants everyone to know that they are 100 percent coming back for you all in 2022. And thank you to Like Machines for jumping in for Light The Torch on Friday. We will be announcing Emmure’s replacement ASAP.”

The good news is that the other festival headliners, Five Finger Death Punch and Rise Against are still performing as scheduled. Other bands on the lineup include, The Used, Escape The Fate, Machine Gun Kelly, Legends of Wu-Tang, Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Underoath, Miss May I, Suicide Silence and more.

As reason for the cancellation of their remaining tour dates, Limp Bizkit listed safety concerns due to the rising numbers of COVID infections across the country and the world.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister