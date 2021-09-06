Incubus Cancel And Postpone Shows Due To COVID Case In Camp

Home News Jerry Morales September 6th, 2021 - 7:20 PM

According to Loudwire, American rock band Incubus were forced to cancel a couple shows after an unknown member of the band’s touring camp tested positive for COVID-19. The band took to social media to reveal the disappointing news on September 4.

The band cancelled their shows on September 5 in Huber Heights, Ohio and on September 6 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. While they have announced that they will postpone the shows, they have yet to announce any new dates.

“To our fans in Ohio and Indiana, we regret to announce that there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Incubus touring party,” reads the band’s Facebook post from September 4. “The safety of our fans, crew, venue staff and band is our top priority, so out of an abundance of caution we are postponing our shows in Huber Heights and Fort Wayne this weekend. We appreciate your love & support throughout these unprecedented times and we’ll keep you posted with more info soon.”

Despite the cancellation of those two shows, the band is still expected to continue their tour into October. These include stops in Des Moines, Iowa on October 5, Wichita, Kansas on October 7 and Catoosa, Oklahoma on October 8. Incubus are also replacing Limp Bizkit as headliners of Florida’s Rebel Rock Festival that will take place on September 23 through September 26.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister