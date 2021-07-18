Incubus Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech July 18th, 2021 - 9:30 AM

Incubus will be hosting a brief tour across the American South and Midwest, which follows the release of their Trust Fall (Side B) EP that came out last spring. This tour will kick off on August 31 in Saint Augustine, Florida and will continue northbound toward Fort Wayne, Indiana, where it will wrap up on September 6.

Trust Fall (Side B) was originally supposed to be followed by a summer 2020 tour alongside 311 and Badflower, however these concerts were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The EP was a follow-up of Trust Fall (Side A), which originally came out in 2015 via Island.

As a band that’s been active for three decades, Incubus has experimented with numerous sounds, garnering both praise and criticism for their vast musical diversity. Although their 1990s catalog was noted for their funk and alternative metal sound, later releases such as If Not Now, When? and 8 contain a softer, more pop inspired sound, with the latter record taking additional influences from electronica.

“We’ve had periods of time in the band where we struggled both creatively and interpersonally,” the band’s Brandon Boyd explained in an interview with Atwood Magazine. “And we’ve even had a period of time where we thought we wouldn’t survive another month, and our answer to that was to talk things out and communicate to the best of our ability, and then give this thing some space – like let it breathe – and in doing that, we allowed for a kind of natural rhythm to take place, I think.”

Incubus 2021 Tour Dates

8/31 Saint Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

9/1 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues

9/2 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

9/4 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

9/5 Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

9/6 Fort Wayne. IN – Foellinger Theatre

10/5 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

10/7 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion Ballroom

10/8 Catoosa, OK – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister