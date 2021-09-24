Rebel Rock Festival Cancelled Due To “Severe Weather” In Florida

Home News Benny Titelbaum September 24th, 2021 - 4:35 PM

Rebel Rock has announced the cancellation of their four-day festival in Orlando, Florida due to issues surrounding the recent weather implications.

Rebel Rock released the following statement on their Facebook regarding the cancellation:

“We are deeply and utterly devastated to announce the cancellation of this weekend’s Rebel Rock Festival.”

“After this week’s severe weather and despite our crew’s effort to improve the ground conditions around the Main Stage over the last three days, our venue partner has deemed the area unfit for artists, crews, vendors, and fans. We were able to get in the Taco Metal Party on Thursday by using the B-Main grounds while continuing to work on the conditions of the Main Stage grounds. The amount of water dropped this week simply proved to be too much to clear to provide you a safe festival environment and experience. We can’t tell you how heartbreaking it is to see two years of work be tackled by mother nature.”

“We’ll share more information about refunds as soon as possible.”

According to Blabbermouth, Rebel Rock had been forced to rearrange their lineup after several high-profile groups had to cancel. Incubus announced on Tuesday that they were dropping out of the festival due to COVID-19 concerns. The group had originally stepped into a headlining spot for Limp Bizkit as they abandoned the rest of their tour shortly after performing at Lollapalooza in late July. Incubus and Limp Bizkit were just two of the many groups forced to withdraw from the festival for various reasons.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister