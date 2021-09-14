Mastodon Announce Winter 2021 Co-Headline Tour Dates With Opeth

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 14th, 2021 - 8:57 PM

Mastodon is making a return to touring, announcing their 2021 co-headline tour with Opeth. The tour will begin on November 16 in Asheville, North Carolina, and will span 15 dates and just as many cities, concluding in Denver, Colorado on December 5. In addition to these headline dates, they are also set to appear at Aftershock in Sacramento, California on October 10 and at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida on November 14.

According to their announcement, Special Blabbermouth.net and KNOTFEST.com presales begin tomorrow Wednesday, September 15 at 10am local time and run for 36 hours through Thursday, September 16 10pm local time. Local, venue, promoter, and radio presales follow on Thursday, September 16 at 10am local time and last until 10pm local time. General onsale launches on Friday, September 17 at 10am local time, giving fans plenty of time to get their hands on tickets early.

Mastodon are expected to tour with their album HUSHED AND GRIM, which is set for release on October 29 via Reprise Records. Since the album will have very recently been released by the band goes on tour, fans can also expect Mastodon to perform their well known hits and songs from their previous albums such as Emperor of Sand, which is the previously released album from 2017 that goes back 4 years. HUSHED AND GRIM has a lot to live up to, especially since Emperor of Sand topped charts at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, #1 on the Billboard Hard Rock Chart, and #7 on the Billboard Top 200 as “Show Yourself.”

Opeth does have a more recent album, they released In Cauda Venenum in 2019. Their LP was highly praised by Decibel, Loudwire, Consequence and Rolling Stone, which means Mastodon is in great company on tour this season.

Mastodon co-headline w/ Opeth:

Nov 16 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Nov 18 – Boston, MA – Wang Theater

Nov 19 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

Nov 20 – New York City – Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov 21 – Washington, DC – Anthem

Nov 23 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman Auditorium

Nov 24 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Nov 26 – Austin, TX – ACL Live

Nov 27 – Dallas, TX – Southside Music Hall

Nov 28 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre @ Sugarland

Nov 30 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheater

Dec 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Dec 02 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Dec 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union

Dec 05 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom