Corey Taylor And Machine Gun Kelly Take Feud Online

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 21st, 2021 - 5:29 PM

Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot have taken their feud to the next level, online. While headlining the final day of Riot Fest at the same time as Slipknot, Machine Gun Kelly had some choice words for the other group of performers, telling his entire audience, “Hey, you all know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old, wearing a f*****’ weird mask on a f*****’ stage. F****’ shit.” The jab at Slipknot sounded very direct, and Machine Gun Kelly, after receiving backlash, went onto Twitter to explain where his attack was coming from, stating “very odd that when an artist talks shit, and i respond, i’m the bad guy.”

Fans speculate that these responses were based on a podcast that Corey Taylor, the frontman of Slipknot took part in which he stated, “I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock, and I think he knows who he is.” The comments seemed to be directed at MGK who went from rap to punk rock over the course of his career.

However, on Twitter last night, Machine Gun Kelly claimed that Taylor was only mad because he’d recorded a guest vocal for MGK’s 2020 rock-crossover album Tickets To My Downfall and MGK hadn’t used it:

“corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was fucking terrible, so i didn’t use it.”

“he got mad about it, and talked shit to a magazine about the same album he was almost on.”

“yalls stories are all off.”

“just admit he’s bitter.”

“don’t hate on the youth”

corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was fucking terrible, so i didn’t use it.

he got mad about it, and talked shit to a magazine about the same album he was almost on.

yalls stories are all off.

just admit he’s bitter. — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) September 20, 2021

Corey Taylor responded to these tweets with his own version of events, in which he claims that he turned down the possibility to be on the track to begin with and therefore never recorded as MGK claims he did. “I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me. I said NO to THEM.” Taylor also shared screenshots of what appears to be an email exchange between himself and Machine Gun Kelly collaborator Travis Barker. In the emails Taylor writes, “I listened to the ideas and to be honest, I don’t think I’m the right guy for the track. Nothing personal, I just think if this is what MGK is looking for, someone else is the guy to do it. It’s ALL good, and I’m stoked for him- I hope you guys find the right fit for it. Hope you understand and I wish you guys the best with it.”

Photo Credit Mauricio Alvarado