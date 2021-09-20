Machine Gun Kelly Talks Trash About Slipknot’s Masks During Riot Fest Performance

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 20th, 2021 - 5:43 PM

Machine Gun Kelly closed out Riot Fest on Sunday opposite Slipknot and he had some choice words about the act. While performing on another stage at the same time as Slipknot, Machine Gun Kelly told his audience: “Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old weird dudes with masks.” He continued his tirade against the band saying, “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old and wearing a f***ing weird mask on a f***ing stage,” he said before abruptly changing the subject. “So, what’s everyone’s favorite candy? Reese’s Pieces?”

The aftermath of this whole event culminated with a cryptic tweet Monday morning September 20 by Machine Gun Kelly: “very odd that when an artist talks s***, and i respond, i’m the bad guy.” The “s***” that MGK seems to be referencing is a podcast that Slipknot front man Corey Taylor participated in during which he called out Machine Gun Kelly in an off handed manner, “I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock – and I think he knows who he is. But that’s another story,” he said at the time, referring to MGK journey from rapper to trying his hand in rock.

Corey Taylor has recently recovered with an encounter with Covid-19. He was sick with Covid around August 20th, after which he blamed a “selfish fan” for spreading to virus to him in a rant about being sick and now that he has recovered he has three new songs on the way. Machine Gun Kelly has been just as busy playing live shows throughout the summer. He recently performed at NYC’s Summerfest and will continue on to the Greek Theater set for October 15.

Photo Credit Mauricio Alvarado