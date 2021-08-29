Jonathan Davis of Korn Is “Physically Weak and Having a Mental Battle” After COVID

Home News Krista Marple August 29th, 2021 - 5:51 PM

Jonathan Davis of Korn recently tested positive for COVID-19 amid the beginning of the band’s current tour. Now, two weeks after Davis announcing that he contracted the coronavirus, he is still suffering the consequences from the virus.

Korn was forced to postpone and/or cancel some of their recent shows because of Davis’ testing positive. Brian “Held” Welch, guitarist for the band, recently addressed Davis’ struggles post-coronavirus by posting a video message.

“Shoutout in Indianapolis/Noblesville, Indiana…My God, you guys gave us so much love last night. We appreciate you so much. Jonathan Davis is struggling with the COVID after-effects. He’s physically weak and having a mental battle. Any type of love, light and energy you can throw at him — prayers, all of it. We have shows coming up, so all of you guys, check the dates. Whatever show you’re going to, throw him some love and energy, man — he needs you more than ever.”

Davis first announced the news just a few days after someone within the Korn camp had already tested positive. Korn took to their official Instagram page on August 14 to announce that somebody within their camp had tested positive for COVID-19 along with the announcement of the postponement of that current day’s scheduled show. Two days later, they shared that Davis had also been affected and that they were being forced to reschedule six shows and cancel two.

Less than a week later, it was reported that Davis was “on the mend” after contracting the virus. Korn shared a statement that read, “Thank you all for your words of support and well wishes for Jonathan Davis. He is on the mend, and we will be ready to bring this energy back o Chicago in one week. Head to Kornofficial.com for all upcoming and rescheduled dates.”

Korn is currently back to playing live shows, with their performance in Tinley Park, Illinois on August 27 being their first since Davis tested positive. The tour, which features support from Staind, is currently scheduled to last through October 3 where they will make their final stop in Gilford, NH.

Other bands have recently experienced similar issues as tours are starting back up again. On August 27, KISS had to postpone their show last minute in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania after Paul Stanley tested positive for the virus. With the announcement of Stanley’s results, the band announc