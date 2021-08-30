Korn’s Jonathan Davis Sits Down During Performance Due to Effects of COVID-19

Home News Alison Alber August 30th, 2021 - 5:31 PM

Even though Korn’s vocalist Jonathan Davis recently contracted COVID, and is still recovering, the band is back on tour. According to the band Davis has tested negative so it is save to continue the tour, it seems like the singer is still battling with the side effects of the deadly virus. At their recent stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park, IL, the singer was seen performing most of the concert while sitting down. You can check out a clip of the performance below.

Accoridng to a TMZ article about the show, the singer said to the crowd of metal fans, “I’m fucking feeling very weak, but I fucking refuse to fucking cancel!” The singer is also seen with a oxygen tank, but this happened before due to the singer’s asthma.

Just yesterday the band’s guitarist, Brian “Head” Welch updated the fans on the current health issue Davis is facing, “Jonathan Davis is struggling with the COVID after-effects. He’s physically weak and having a mental battle. Any type of love, light and energy you can throw at him — prayers, all of it.”

Next stop for the band is tomorrow, August 31st, in Detroit. Having to reschedule a few dates due to the illness of Davis, the tour will now end a little later than expected, on October 3rd in Gilford, NH.

Davis is not the only metal singer recently affected by COVID. Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor also contracted the virus a few weeks ago and has been updating his fans about his health, ever since. Just today the singer made another headlines after saying that a “selfish” fan probably gave him the virus. Taylor also recently said in a statement that he believes he would have been worse if he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID.