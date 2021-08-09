System of a Down, Faith No More and Russian Circles Announce Fall 2021 West Coast Tour Dates

Home News Casey Melnick August 9th, 2021 - 3:12 PM

This fall, a powerful metal triad is set to resonate across the West Coast.

Rock bands System of a Down, Faith No More and Russian Circles have announced today that they will be teaming up for a trio of shows.

Starting this October, the groups are scheduled to stop in Nevada before heading to a couple of California venues.

These shows will precede the already scheduled October 22nd and 23rd shows at the Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The bands will be joined by fellow metal rock groups Korn and Helmet for the Los Angeles shows.

The latter two dates were originally scheduled to take place in May 2020 before being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

These shows are primed to please longstanding fans of heavy and hard rock music. The mini tour is set to feature 3 decade-spanning stalwarts of the metal rock scene. System of a Down, Faith No More and Russian Circles are each respective owners of diverse and eclectic charting studio projects.

This news further adds to a busy summer for these bands that includes headlining dates for Faith No More and a new album announcement from Russian Circles.

Artist pre-sales will start Wednesday, August 11th at 10:00am PDT. Tickets will be available to the public starting Friday, August 13th at 10:00am PDT.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Fall 2021 West Coast Tour Dates

10/15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

10/16 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

10/18 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena