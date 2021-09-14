Screaming Females Announce Annual Garden Party For Spring 2022 Featuring Mannequin Pussy, Sensual World And Oceanator

Home News Casey Melnick September 14th, 2021 - 12:38 PM

American rock band Screaming Females have announced that their legendary annual Garden Party is returning in 2022. This show is slated to take place on February 12 at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey. According to their twitter announcement, the band will be joined by special guests Mannequin Pussy, Oceanator and Sensual World. Tickets for this loaded show will go on sale starting this Friday at 10 am EST.

Announcing Screaming Females Annual Garden Party 2022!!! Featuring Screaming Females, Mannequin Pussy, Oceanator, and Sensual World. Feb 12, 2022 @ White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, NJ Tickets on sale Friday at 10am EST!!! pic.twitter.com/NuCjc1019F — Screaming Females (@Screamales) September 14, 2021

American punk and indie rock band Mannequin Pussy is scheduled to embark on a lengthy tour starting today that will feature openers Angel Du$t and Pinkshift. Earlier this summer, the band released their newest EP, Perfect. This short but beautiful EP tackles modern issues like the pressure of social media.

In June, it was announced that Indie rock artist Oceanator will be supporting Jeff Rosenstock’s winter tour that is slated to begin this November.

Sensual World is a rising Virginia based punk band that released their debut album back in 2019. Feeling Wild is a brisk post-punk project that features driving guitars and raw but melodic lead vocals.

Screaming Females originally formed in 2005 in New Brunswick, New Jersey and currently consists of Marissa Paternoster on guitar and vocals, Jarrett Dougherty on drums and Mike “King Mike” Abbate on bass. Since their inception, the band has been featured on numerous programs such as NPR and Last Call with Carson Daly. A member of Don Giovanni Records, the band has performed with the likes of Garbage, Dinosaur Jr and Artic Monkeys.

Screaming Females released their latest studio album back in 2019. All At Once is a palate cleanser that showcases the band’s unparalleled restraint and maturity. The project features “Deeply,” which is a broody ballad with gloomy lyrics and powerful percussion.

Earlier this summer, the band announced that they will play at Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus Bar on Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24. In June, DIY punk conglomerate The HIRS Collective released a new double album, The Third 100 Songs. This 109-track album features songs with the members of Screaming Females, War On Women, Thou, RVIVR/Latterman, and more.