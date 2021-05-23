Mannequin Pussy Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 23rd, 2021 - 5:04 PM

American punk and indie rock band Mannequin Pussy has announced a September/October tour for later this year that will feature openers Angel Du$t and Pinkshift, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The tour will kick off after the band opens for Japanese Breakfast on select dates of their tour between July and August, including Philly, Jersey City, Asbury Park and more, and will wrap up at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on October 28. Some of the locations the band will hit include Chicago, Seattle, LA, Houston, Nashville and more.

Tickets for all shows went on sale Friday, May 21, and are available for purchase here.

The band said of the tour, “We wanna say: We’re feeling cautiously optimistic about all this. If these tours can happen safely – *incredible* – if not, we’ll figure it out. Either way, it feels good to be excited about live music again.”

Mannequin Pussy released the new EP Perfect earlier this month, tackling modern issues such as the negative effects of social media. Included are such singles as “Perfect” “Control,” “Darling,” “To Lose You” and “Pigs Is Pigs.”

Mannequin Pussy tour dates:

9/14 — Chicago, IL — Schubas Tavern

9/15 — Chicago, IL — Lincoln Hall

9/16 — Minneapolis, MN — 7th Street Entry

9/17 — Omaha, NE — Slowdown

9/18 — Kansas City, MO — The Riot Room

9/21 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kilby Court

9/23 — Seattle, WA — The Crocodile

9/24 — Spokane, WA — Lucky You Lounge

9/25 — Portland, OR — Holocene

9/26 — Boise, ID — Treefort Music Festival

9/28 — Oakland, CA — The New Parish

9/29 — Santa Cruz, CA — The Catalyst Atrium

9/20 — Los Angles, CA — Telegram Ballroom

10/13 — Dallas, TX — Club Dada

10/14 — Houston, TX — Secret Group

10/20 — Nashville, TN — The High Watt

10/21 — Cincinnati, OH — The Woodward Theater

10/26 — Albany, NY — Upstate Concert Hall

10/27 — Cambridge, MA — The Sinclair

10/28 — Brooklyn, NY — Music Hall of Williamsburg