Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females Announces New Noun EP In The Shade and Shares Title Track

Home News Ellie Lin July 2nd, 2021 - 12:42 PM

The Screaming Females’ lead singer Marissa Paternoster has released a new song with her band Noun. The song is called “In the Shade,” and it’s from her upcoming EP, In the Shade. In the Shade doesn’t yet have a release date, but it’ll be out sometime summer 2021 via State Champion Records. The song also has a music video, directed by Dawn Riddle.

The song is driving, with a solid bass line that moves the guitar and drums along. In it, Paternoster harmonizes with herself during the choruses. The video is reminiscent of old music videos with poor picture quality of a person wearing a Bart Simpson mask skateboarding around.

“Obviously, like most of us, what I want is to see a lifesize Bart Simpson going through his quotidian existence… So here we see Bart, filled with bad boy energy, stifled by Springfield’s suburban confines,” said Dawn Riddle to Rolling Stone.