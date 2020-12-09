Modern Hut Featuring Don Giovanni Records Founder Joe Steinhardt and Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females Announces New Album I Don’t Want to Get Adjusted to This World” for January 2021 Release

Home News Krista Marple December 9th, 2020 - 7:02 PM

Modern Hut, the project of Don Giovanni Records founder and owner Joe Steinhardt and Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females, have announced a new album release, I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted To This World, due on January 8, 2021. The upcoming release will be Modern Hut’s sophomore album. The group released a music video for the track “I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted To This World” today.

“‘I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted To This World’ is a gospel song written by Sanford J. Massengale most notably recorded by The Looper Trio and Iris Dement. I fell in love with the song the fist time I heard it and have been playing it live for quite a few years and finally got the chance to record it for this album. The sentiment of the song informed a lot of the album and eventually the name of the record itself…,” said Steinhardt of the forthcoming album’s inspiration in a press release.

The single is a very soft tune that is based off of acoustic guitar and calming vocals. The video to accompany it is plain and simple. It begins by showing Steinhardt and Paternoster performing the song out of a car trunk in a parking lot along Route 1 North in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

The music video for “I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted To This World” was based off of “wanting to document a very specific part of the outskirts” of New Jersey. Steinhardt and Paternoster made sure to include the old locations of two of their favorite stores, “Kool Kidz Consignment” and “Shoes, $, Items + More.” American guitarist and producer William Ackerman was the inspiration behind the video.

Don Giovanni Records is or has been affiliated with several bands such as Moor Mother, P.S. Elliot, Waxahatchee and Screaming Females.

The record label was among 380 artists who signed a petition boycotting festivals that are supported and sponsored by Amazon due to their subsidiary Amazon Web Services, which are connected to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Alanis Alvarez, Rachel Levy, The Mowgli’s and fuck yeah, dinosaurs! are just a few others who were listed alongside Don Giovanni Records on the petition.



I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted To This World Track List:

1. In Amongst The Millions

2. Proof And Prime

3. Ask The Dust

4. The Battle Cry Of Freedom

5. Broken Teeth

6. Out Of Touch

7. Silly And Self-Destructive

8. I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted To This World