Bush and Stone Temple Pilots Announce Fall 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

August 17th, 2021

The two rock bands Bush and Stone Temple Pilots will be hitting the road together, starting September 30th in Mesa, AZ. The 11-city tour will conclude on October 17th in Oklahoma City, OK. While a limited amount of tickets will start at only $20, they will perform a free admission show on October 1st at the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in El Paso, TX. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, August 20th, at 10 a.m. local time (except for the free show in El Paso.)

Stone Temple Pilots will embark on their solo tour on October 9th in Chattanooga, TN. Their tour will then conclude on November 9th in Baltimore, MD.

The bands will perform in a different order to great a revolving headlining tour. Both bands are set to perform some of their iconic alternative rock hits. Stone Temple Pilots released their entirely acoustic album Perdida last year. The album was the first record that features the band’s new vocalist Jeff Gutt, who joined the band after the passing of the great Chester Bennington.

The late Linkin Park singer initially replaced the band’s original vocalist, Scott Weiland, who was part of the band until 2013. Bennington performed with the band from 2015 until his death in 2017. Weiland passed away in 2015. In 2020, the band also performed their 1992 debut album Core in its entirety during a live stream. The performance featured live clips of Weiland and Gutt.

Bush performed a drive-in concert, aka “Concerts in Your Car,” during the pandemic. The performance featured an extra high 360 stage that offered a better view to the band. Attendees were able to listen to the music via their car radio or live, depending on how close they were to the band/stage.

Frontman Gavin Rossdale is set to hit the big screen soon, with his upcoming movie Habit, along with Bella Thorne and Paris Jackson. The movie will be shown in selected theaters and streaming services starting Friday, August 20th.

