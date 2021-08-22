Stone Temple Pilots Announce Fall 2021 Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon August 22nd, 2021 - 11:55 AM

American rock band Stone Temple Pilots recently announced their solo headline tour dates for fall 2021. The tour kicks off on October 9 in Chattanooga, Tennessee at the Tivoli Theatre. Tickets for the tour went on sale August 20, 2021.

The shows are set to follow the band’s co-headline tour with British rock band Bush which was announced earlier this month. The first show of their co-headline tour is scheduled for September 30 in Arizona at the Mesa Amphitheatre. Other scheduled performances include two shows in Texas and Oklahoma and one show each in Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Mississippi. The co-headline shows end on October 17 in Oklahoma City at the Zoo Amphitheatre.

The solo headline tour will pick up on October 18 in Wichita, Kansas at the Cotillion with special guest Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown. The tour is slated to end in early November on the 9th in Baltimore, Maryland at Ram’s Head Live; the special guest has yet to be announced. The tour will also include performances from musical artist Devora at select shows.

Overall, the solo headline tour is scheduled for three shows in New York, two shows in Pennsylvania and one show each in Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Tennessee, Kansas, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky and Indiana.

Stone Temple Pilots Fall 2021 Solo Headline Tour Dates:

10/9 – Chattanooga, TN – Tivoli Theatre

10/18 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

10/20 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Club 5

10/22 – Green Bay, WI – The Epic Event Center

10/23 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

10/26 – Covington, KY – Madison Theatre

10/27 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

10/29 – Waterloo, NY – The Vine @ Del Lago Resort & Casino

10/30 – Middletown, NY – Orange County Fair Speedway Arena

10/31 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

11/2 – Hartford, CT – Webster Theatre

11/3 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

11/5 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

11/6 – Atlantic City, NJ – Sound Waves @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11/7 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak

11/9 – Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz