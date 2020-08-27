Mike Garson and Gavin Rossdale of Bush Team Up for Cover of David Bowie’s Iconic “Heroes”

Home News Adam Benavides August 27th, 2020 - 7:57 PM

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and longtime David Bowie band member Mike Garson have paired up for a stripped down piano take on the late icon’s smash hit 1977 song “Heroes.” The video was released this week and appears to have been produced in quarantine as it goes back and forth between separate shots of Rossdale singing and Garson performing on his piano at a home studio.

In the video, Rossdale walks along an empty beach belting out the classic rock song with his signature baritone vocals while Garson performs a subtle, melodic and bare take of the tune on piano. It makes for a moving rendition with Rossdale’s deep vocals shining even more over Garson’s airy piano playing. “Heroes” has long been known as one of the greatest rock songs of all time and has been covered by various artists over the years including David Byrne, Brian Eno, Depeche Mode, Blondie and Peter Gabriel.

Garson is an American rock pianist legend at this point, having enjoyed a dynamic career playing with Bowie throughout the rock legend’s colorful career as well as with other popular rock acts like Nine Inch Nails, St. Vincent and The Smashing Pumpkins. Garson was Bowie’s most tenured band member and played more performances with him than any other musician. The two performed for Bowie’s first and final concerts in the United States with an estimated 1,000 shows worldwide in between. Perhaps most notably, Garson provided his piano and keyboard skills during Bowie’s legendary Ziggy Stardust Tour of 1972 and 1973.

Rossdale is the singer/guitarist of famed British rock band Bush, which he helped form in 1992. The band debuted to widespread critical and commercial success as their 1994 debut full-length studio album Sixteen Stone went on to be certified 6X platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Bush would ultimately became one of the most successful groups of the 1990s, selling over 10 million records in the U.S. and 20 million worldwide. To date, the band has released eight full-length studio albums. Rossdale has also built a successful solo career with his 2008 single “Love Remains the Same,” peaking at Number 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October of 2008. The song appeared on Rossdale’s first solo album, WANDERlust.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford