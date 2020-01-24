Stone Temple Pilots Cancel North American Winter Tour Citing Singer Jeff Gutt’s Back Injury

Home News Luke Hanson January 24th, 2020 - 3:47 PM

American rock icons Stone Temple Pilots have cancelled their upcoming North American winter acoustic tour due to a severe back injury suffered by lead singer Jeff Gutt. The 15-city tour was set to kick off February 5 in Vancouver, Canada, and conclude March 1 in Boston.

The specific cause of the cancellation is a severely herniated disc for which Gutt will require surgery and physical therapy. The band’s last live appearance was at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival in October.

The tour was set to promote the band’s new, acoustic album, Perdida. The 10-track album is the first full-length record the band has recorded with Gutt, featuring the single “Fare Thee Well.” It will be released on February 7.

The band still plans to keep their tour dates for the remainder of the year. They will play an 11-show Australian tour beginning April 3 in Tuncurry and ending April 19 in Newcastle. After a two-month break they will kick off a 46-city U.S. tour in Raleigh, North Carolina, on June 19. That tour will end October 3 in Mountain View, California.

The band formed in 1989 and currently consists of founding members Dean DeLeo, Rober DeLeo and Eric Kretz, as well as Gutt. Gutt was officially named the band’s new lead singer in November 2017, following a lengthy contest to fill the vacant front man slot. He replaced former lead singers Scott Weiland and Chester Bennington, both of whom left the band and passed away in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz