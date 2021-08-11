Foo Fighters, Garbage and The Collection Added to Shaky Knees 2021 Lineup

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 11th, 2021 - 8:05 PM

The Foo Fighters, Garbage and The Collection will all be playing at this years Shaky Knees on October 22nd-24th at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Shaky Knees has posted their own thoughts on this year’s event via twitter. Tickets are now being sold.

The Foo Fighters will be playing that Friday. Then Garbage on Saturday and finally The Collection on Sunday. The Foo Fighters will be replacing Stevie Nicks due to her cancelling more of events because of COVID.

Both the Foo Fighters and Garbage are rock bands, but The Collection is a folk band. All their music can be found on YouTube, YouTube Music, Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music and Spotify.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz