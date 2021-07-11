Foo Fighters Share New Video for Funky Cover of The Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing” as The Dee Gees

Home News Leanne Rubinstein July 11th, 2021 - 3:22 PM

American rock band Foo Fighters have released a new cover of the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing” as part of their upcoming Bee Gees cover album project, according to The PRP. The cover was released with an associating music video.

The group is releasing the new album, titled Hail Satin, with the nickname the “Dee Gees.” The record will be released Saturday, July 17 as part of a Record Store Day drop and will be consist of half Bee Gees covers and half live tracks. The full track list can be found below.

The Bee Gees’ original version is an upbeat, bouncy number that’s characterized by the driven horn section and the singers’ gentle falsetto vocals. The track is a classic dance tune. The Dee Gees version emulates the classic Bee Gees zingy vocal qualities while adding some stylized lower moments in the melody. The cover focuses more on the electric guitar and the percussion in the instrumentals, including some synth piano. Check it out:

Hail Satin tracklist:

Side A – The Dee Gees:

01 – “You Should Be Dancing”

02 – “Night Fever”

03 – “Tragedy”

04 – “Shadow Dancing”

05 – “More Than A Woman”

Side B — Live at 606:

01 – “Making A Fire”

02 – “Shame Shame”

03 – “Waiting On A War”

04 – “No Son Of Mine”

05 – “Cloudspotter”

Photo Credit Boston Lynn Schulz