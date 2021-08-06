Foo Fighters Respond to Westboro Baptist Protestors by Playing Dee Gees Version of “You Should Be Dancing” on a Flatbed Truck

Home News Michelle Leidecker August 6th, 2021 - 1:46 PM

Westboro Baptist Church and the Foo Fighters have long had beef, the church being known to picket in front of their Kansas shows just about every time they’ve performed for the last ten years. Last night, on August 5th however, the Foo Fighters took their feud one step further, driving out to the picketers in the bed of a flatbed truck and singing a cover of “You Should Be Dancing” as they drove away. This move isn’t entirely out of the blue, as the Foo Fighters have recently released an EP of Bee Gees covers as the Dee Gees, and there really is no better way to perform it live than from a truck in action against hate.

Dave Grohl said it best: “you shouldn’t be hating, you should be dancing.” Check out the video of the Foo Fighters in their live performance, and don’t be afraid to dance along, after all, a world filled with love has lots of dancing.

Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR — talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021

The Foo Fighters disco alter ego, the Dee Gees, released their cover EP on July 17th, titled Hail Satin, they take everything you think you know about disco and gives it the twist that makes you want to groove even more. Since disco was the era of love and inclusion, all through the dance and sounds of disco clubs, it’s no surprise that the Foo Fighters chose this cover to sing to the members of the Westboro Baptist Church congregation. Keep up to date with the other things the Foo Fighters have been up to here, you won’t want to miss their next shenanigans.

Photo Credit Boston Lynn Schulz