Bad Wolves Singer Tommy Vext Says He’s Never Experienced Racism in America and Calls Into Question the Grassroots Legitimacy of Black Lives Matter

Home News Aaron Grech June 9th, 2020 - 7:44 PM

Bad Wolves singer Tommy Vext, who is a Black American, has recently made a video posted on his Instagram questioning the grassroots legitimacy of the Black Lives Matter Movement, and stated that he never experienced racism in his home country. During the video he also lists out a number of people he believes are “power players” profiting off the movement such as The Clinton Foundation, George Soros and Antifa.

Black Lives Matter is typically credited as beginning in 2013, following the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. The hashtag and movement were originated by three Black women, Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi, who took the movement nationwide in 2014.

Vext stated that he has traveled across 48 out of the 50 states in the country, in addition to approximately 50 other countries world wide, and that he is convinced that the US does not have a “problem with race here.” He also made a comment criticizing “citizens policing other citizens over a veil of racism” which he claims does not exist.

“There’s a huge fucking problem going on where we have turned into citizens policing other citizens over a veil of racism that doesn’t exist,” Vext explained. “I’m African American, I’m 38-years-old. I’ve grown up in this country and I have not experienced actual racism. I’ve spent twenty years traveling through 48 states and, how many countries? I don’t know, lets say 50 countries all over the world. We don’t have a problem with race here. It’s all manufactured…”

During the video he begins using highlighters and markers to explain the roles of each individual power player, with The Clinton Foundation, Antifa and George Soros at the top. He explains an intricate web, stating that these players, alongside legacy news media such as CNN and MSNBC, are manipulating the movement against police brutality for profit.

Vext also explained that he was just a “rockstar” and not a political science major just “ANOTHER AFRICAN AMERICAN CITIZEN CALLING BULLSHIT ON VOLUNTARY SLAVERY.”

Bad Wolves released a cover of the Cranberries song “Zombie” back in 2018. The group would later donate $250,000 of the proceeds from the track to the family of the group’s late singer Dolores O’Riordan that same year.