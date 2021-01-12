Bad Wolves Announces Departure of Lead Singer Tommy Vext

Home News Aaron Grech January 12th, 2021 - 5:07 PM

Bad Wolves have parted ways with their lead singer Tommy Vext, according to a new statement uploaded on the band’s Facebook page. According to The PRP, this announcement comes one day after Vext announced his departure from the group during an Instagram live stream.

“It is true that Bad Wolves and vocalist Tommy Vext have parted ways. The four of us plan to continue making music and a new album is planned for later this year,” the group wrote in a statement. “Tommy has been a big part of Bad Wolves and we are grateful for his contributions. There is not much else to report at the moment but to send love and gratitude to the fans who have supported Bad Wolves from day one. We would not be here without you.”

Both Vext and the band deny that his departure had to do with any of his controversial statements which were made during the past year. Last June, Vext questioned the grassroots legitimacy of Black Lives Matter, and went on to promote unfounded conspiracy theories that The Clinton Foundation, George Soros and Antifa were behind their movement. The ADL has labelled these types of conspiracy theories as anti-Semitic.

The group’s guitarist Doc Coyle spoke about Vext’s comments and openly disagreed with them, however his response has been removed from social media. Vext’s ex-girlfriend accused the performer of alleged domestic violence, and was eventually granted a restraining order in California for two years. Despite his departure, Vext states that he holds “no animosity” toward his former band mates.