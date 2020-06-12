Bad Wolves Guitarist Doc Coyle Speaks About Tommy Vext’s Controversial Instagram Video

Home News Bryan Boggiano June 12th, 2020 - 7:30 PM

One of Bad Wolves singer Tommy Vext’s bandmates has condemned his recent controversial remarks on social media.

The band’s guitarist Doc Coyle issued a statement on Facebook saying he disagreed with opinions and conspiracy theories Vext said about Black Lives Matter in an Instagram video. Vext has since deleted the post, according to THEPRP News.

In it, he alleges various elite and power players are paying protesters and manufacturing the idea of systemic racism. Some of the power players he accuses are George Soros, Antifa and The Clinton Foundation. Vext also accuses the media of being selective about what it covers in order to advance an agenda.

“I’m African American, I’m 38-years-old,” he says in the video. “I’ve grown up in this country and I have not experienced actual racism. I’ve spent twenty years traveling through 48 states and, how many countries? I don’t know, lets say 50 countries all over the world. We don’t have a problem with race here. It’s all manufactured.”

In his statement, Coyle says he, “wholeheartedly disagrees with the content,” that was in Vext’s video, but he still had a discussion with him. Coyle called for people who disagree to have discussions and unite.

“If he & I can disagree & be in a band together, then we as a country or society can find a way to find common ground despite ideological differences,” Coyle writes.

Coyle explains that even though he is not an activist, he stands in solidarity with those who are fighting against systemic racism and injustice.

Vext has since issued a statement clarifying his original remarks.

“And As I DID STATE in the video systemic racism IS indeed a very real pandemic that effects the judicial, economic, healthcare, housing & education systems in underserved black communities,” he wrote. “However, my personal experience of White Americans and ‘white culture’ over the past 20 years has not been one of hateful bigotry but unilateral acceptance.”

Coyle’s full statement can be found below: