Brandi Carlile Releases Intimate New Acoustic Version Of Single “Right On Time (In Harmony)”

Brandi Carlile has released an acoustic version of her soulful ballad “Right On Time” titled “Right On Time (In Harmony).” The acoustic version differs from the original solo version by way of some magnificent three-part harmonies from Tim and Phil Hanseroth along with a soothing acoustic guitar that sounds warm to the touch.

The acoustic version presents an even more vulnerable interpretation of the heart-wrenching track as Carlile reflects on emotional conflict and moots with the concept of resolution.

The trio harmonizes effortlessly singing the words, “Turn back time, help me to rewind and we can / Find ourselves again / It’s not too late / Either way, I lose you in these silent days / It wasn’t right / But it was right on time,” wrestling with the struggle of a pair settling disagreements and coping with the outcomes.

Carlile’s single “Right On Time” comes from her upcoming album In These Silent Days which is set to release on October 1.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz