Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard, Cat Power and More Featured on New Soundtrack for Sean Penn’s Flag Day

Home News Skyy Rincon August 21st, 2021 - 12:28 PM

According to Pitchfork, Republic Records recently released the soundtrack for Flag Day, Sean Penn’s new family casted movie which stars both his son and daughter, Hopper Jack Penn and Dylan Frances Penn. The soundtrack, consisting of thirteen songs, was primarily written by American singer-songwriter Eddie Vedder and Irish vocalist Glen Hansard. Two of the songs entitled “My Father’s Daughter” and “There’s a Girl” are performed by Vedder’s seventeen year old daughter, Olivia.

The music video for “My Father’s Daughter” follows the on-screen relationship between Jennifer Vogel (Dylan Frances Penn) and her father John Vogel (Sean Penn) as their close bond is tested. The video contains flashbacks of Jennifer’s childhood relationship with John as well as present day interactions which are filmed with turmoil and turbulence.

The song itself is an emotional ballad which pays tribute to the bond between a father and his daughter. Its lyricism is heavy and paired with the soft melodic signature voice of Olivia Vedder. The musical composition mirrors Olivia’s voice with a slow, rhythmic beat.

American singer-songwriter Charlyn Marie Marshall, better known as Cat Power, is also featured on three songs on the soundtrack entitled “I Am a Map”, “I Will Follow” and “Dream.” She also covers Kristján Kristjánsson’s “I Think of Angels.”

Earlier this year, in June, it was announced that Cat Power would be taking Liz Phair’s place on the Jagged Little Pill tour alongside Alanis Morissette and Garbage. The tour kicked off August 12 in Austin, Texas. Tickets for upcoming shows can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister