Britney Spears Won’t Face Battery Charges

Alison Alber September 1st, 2021 - 11:09 PM

Pop star Britney Spears will not be facing any battery charges. Spears was accused of battery by her housekeeper, but the The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office did not file any charges against the singer. This decision was made due to “insufficient evidence, lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone,” according to Pitchfork.

Earlier this month, Spears’ housekeeper claimed she was struck during a fight about Spears’ dogs. Spears’ lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart called the allegations then, “overblown sensational tabloid fodder” and calling the case to be closed immediately.

The announcement comes a day after Rosengart filed a new claim against Spears’ father James “Jamie” Spears. In the filling, Rosengart alleges that Jamie tried to “extort” $2 million from Britney’s estate in order to step down as her conservator. The lawyer called it a “blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments” and a “non-starter.” Jamie has been Britney’s conservator for 13 years, controlling most aspects of her life. He recently announced he would be stepping down as her conservator, because of it is in “her best interest.” He did not indicate a timeline on when he is going to do so.

During an emotional speech, Britney called her conservatorship abuse9. She claims she was not allowed to be married again, remove her DUI or have any more children, even though she wanted to.