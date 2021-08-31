Kamasi Washington Gives Metallica’s “My Friend Of Misery” An Intense Jazz Twist

Home News Alison Alber August 31st, 2021 - 8:29 PM

Metallica fans who closely follow the news around the band’s upcoming tribute album, Metallica Blacklist album, might already heard this cover before. In July, Kamasi Washington first premiered his cover of Metallica’s “My Friend of Misery” while playing live at the Hollywood Bowl. He was joined by two key Metallica members, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo. Now, days before the album release, the band officially released the cover by Washington.

Check out the jazz cover below.

Like in the live performance, Kamasi Washington and his band show how great a jazz cover of a classic metal song sounds. Yet, it is to be clarified. This version differs from the live version Washington played a few weeks ago. The music still has its edge and some more complex notes, but the sophisticated arrangement of the jazz instruments elevates the track to a different level. It is still a song that Metallica fans can appreciate. It might even surprise them how much they enjoy a jazz song.

The band has released quite a few songs off the album before its set release date, on September 10. Most recently, hardcore band IDLES shared their cover of “The God That Failed.” Metallica also released their rough mix of the song just a few days ago. Some of the rare cuts and demos of the band’s groundbreaking The Black Album will be featured on the lengthy 30th-anniversary edition of the record. While the band might release a good number of songs already, fans can expect much more to come when both albums are released. After all, the charity tribute album features 53-tracks and the anniversary edition of the band’s self-titled album box set contains around 14 CDs. To see the complete list of tracks featured on each album, click here.

