IDLES Puts Their Spin on Metallica’s “The God That Failed”

Home News Casey Melnick August 26th, 2021 - 12:55 PM

The latest batch of tracks from the upcoming Metallica Black Album tribute The Metallica Blacklist has dropped, including a lively punk cover of “The God That Failed” done by British rock band IDLES. This new version of the song has the punk rock group completely shifting the energy and atmosphere of the track.

The Metallica version of “The God That Failed” is a slow and heavy track that features chugging riffs and hollering vocals from lead singer James Hetfield. Featuring an octave guitar solo that is both technical and delectable, this track perfectly embodies the spirit of the 1991 self-titled album. IDLES has decided to take the song in a completely new direction.

The IDLES rendition is unrecognizable. Noticeably faster, their cover cranks up the speed. The slow and heavy riff of the original song has been replaced by an industrial sounding riff that utilizes pitched guitars and wailing sirens. Somewhat more simple yet still powerful, a new drum beat frantically propels the song forward and serves as an dynamic springboard for the punk energy that band is known for. Lead singer Joe Talbot’s unique vocals are loud and echoing in the new mix.

In what is a highlight of the song, the band decided to completely redo the original solo and replace it with a mind-bending solo of another kind. Gone is the precision of the original Kirk Hammett solo. Professionally sloppy, the new solo has the band pushing the limits of what a guitar can do. Squealing guitars and abrasive feedback work in unison before exploding into a chaotic amalgamation of sound.

IDLES was originally formed in 2009. All three of the band’s studio albums have been met with critical acclaim, including 2020’s Ultra Mono. The band has been busy with covers this year. In May, IDLES released a cover of Gang Of Four’s anti-capitalist-themed song “Damaged Goods.” Earlier this year, the band released a version of Sharon Van Etten’s “Peace Signs.” Normally a mid-tempo indie folk song, IDLES added an energetic punk twist to their version.

The Metallica Blacklist, a project created to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s Black Album, is set to release on September 10th. The 53-track album will feature covers by Miley Cyrus, Ghost, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket and many more. Metallica recently released the live recording of their Chris Cornell tribute this week on vinyl.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer