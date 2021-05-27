Idles Unveil Bold Cover of Gang of Four’s “Damaged Goods”

Home News Roy Lott May 27th, 2021 - 10:51 PM

IDLES has released a new cover of Gang Of Four’s anti-capitalist-themed song “Damaged Goods.” The song was produced by Kenny Beat and will be featured on The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration Of Andy Gill And Gang Of Four, a covers album paying tribute to Gang Of Four and guitarist Andy Gill, who tragically passed away last year. The cover is much like the original, with Joe Talbot’s vocals adding a more aggressive feel to the song. Check it out below.

The band discussed the cover with Stereogum, saying “IDLES does not exist without Gang Of Four. ’Damaged Goods’ still sounds new and exciting after the millionth listen. We jumped at the chance to just to play it, let alone record it. It was an honour, a joy and a privilege.”

They also recently added their spin on Sharon Van Etten’s “Peace Signs,” which was featured on Etten’s cover album epic 10, celebrating the 10th anniversary of her sophomore album of the same name. The group will also be heading out on the road this fall in North America, kicking it off on October 7 in St. Paul, MN. Pit stops include Detroit, New York, Nashville, Pioneertown and Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer