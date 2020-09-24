Paz Lenchantin Takes Lead Vocal Duty and Stars in New Pixies Video for “Hear Me Out”

Home News Adam Benavides September 24th, 2020 - 5:52 PM

Alternative rock icons The Pixies announced the release of new song and video “Hear Me Out,” written and co-produced by bassist Paz Lenchantin, who also takes over for Black Francis on vocals and stars in the video. As MXDWN recently reported, the track will be released on October 16 as part of a limited edition 12-inch yellow vinyl, which will also include the song “Mambo Sun.”

The music video for “Hear Me Out” was filmed in the middle of the coronavirus and was directed by Maximilla Lukacs with cinematographer Leslie Statterfield. The three-minute clip also stars Henry Hopper and sees the protagonist wander through different desert, ranch and cabin scenes with the beautiful vistas of Taos, New Mexico serving as its backdrop.

According to a press release, “‘Hear Me Out'” represents the first new material from PIXIES since the release of the band’s seventh album Beneath The Eyrie last year. The song offers a brighter contrast to the previous record’s foreboding ambience, with bassist Paz Lenchantin’s honeyed, hypnotic vocals delivering a message that has grown in relevance since it was written.” The song originated by Pixies frontman Black Francis and Lenchantin at Dreamland Studios during sessions for Beneath The Eyrie.

“‘Hear Me Out’ is about things not turning out the way we hoped, but knowing that it’s going to be ok regardless,” says Lenchantin of the new track. “Black started the melody phrases on an old organ. I loved it right away, so he asked me to take a pass at the lyrics. The song has an evocative melody that inspired the lyrics to come out straight away.”

Fans can pre-order the limited edition “Hear Me Out” vinyl now and see Pixies next year on their 2021 tour, which includes headlining festival sets at Rock Werchter in Belgium and Chicago’s Riot Fest.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat