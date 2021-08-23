Laura Jane Grace, Sharon Van Etten, Alice Cooper and More to Take Part in Audible’s Words + Music Initiative

Home News Alison Alber August 23rd, 2021 - 5:10 PM

Audiobook streaming service Audible partnered with several musicians for their “Word + Music” series. The artists involved with the project features music icons, Laura Jane Grace, Alice Cooper, Sharon Van Etten, Elvis Costello, Dave Matthews and Eddie Vedder. The exclusive recordings will combine personal stories and experiences with music. The tracks will be released of the next few weeks with Laura Jane Grace kicking the series off on September 2nd. You can listen to a sample of her story “Black Me Out” below. Audible also provided a sample of Elvis Costello’s “How to Play The Guitar and Y,” which you can also check out below.

With her track, Grace “will recount the story of her life, her rise to fame, and the painful but powerful moments that have led her to where she is now. Accompanied by new interpretations of her most personal and political songs, Laura traces her intersecting narratives as a punk rock anarchist navigating the mainstream music industry, and trans woman struggling to live as her true self.”

Costello will display his skills “in this utterly immersive, unrelentingly playful audio-work of comedic philosophy. Part masterclass, part madcap guitar-manual – in this show, the ‘little hands of concrete’ himself delivers a love letter to the guitar, to music, and to the restorative power of ‘play.’”

Alice Cooper’s “Who I Really Am: The Diary of a Hollywood Vampire” is set to be released on October 7th and will “introduce listeners for the first time to the person that built the persona and why.” Next up on the schedule is Eddie Vedder and “I Am Mine,” which will be released on October 21st. On the track Vedder “dives deep in reflecting on a life at the intersection of art, sensitivity, masculinity, and ascendant pop/rock-super stardom that defined an age.” On November 4th, Sharon Van Etten shares her very personal story through her track “All I Can.” She will tell the “untold personal stories behind her heart-wrenching and beloved catalogue.”

The last artist to be released will be Dave Matthews and his untitled track. There is no official release date for his performance yet, but a few details about the track are already released, he will “lead listeners on an aural journey into our shared humanity. An expedition filled with moments of personal insight, and global impact, scored by new renditions of the music that made him a defining voice in global, popular music. His is a story of hope and advocacy; a reflection on the bittersweetness and urgency of living.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat