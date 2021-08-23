Laura Jane Grace, Sharon Van Etten, Alice Cooper and More to Take Part in Audible’s Words + Music Initiative

Audiobook streaming service Audible partnered with several musicians for their “Word + Music” series. The artists involved with the project features music icons, Laura Jane Grace, Alice Cooper, Sharon Van Etten, Elvis Costello, Dave Matthews and Eddie Vedder. The exclusive recordings will combine personal stories and experiences with music. The tracks will be released of the next few weeks with Laura Jane Grace kicking the series off on September 2nd. You can listen to a sample of her story “Black Me Out” below. Audible also provided a sample of Elvis Costello’s “How to Play The Guitar and Y,” which you can also check out below.
Alice Cooper’s “Who I Really Am: The Diary of a Hollywood Vampire” is set to be released on October 7th and will “introduce listeners for the first time to the person that built the persona and why.” Next up on the schedule is Eddie Vedder and “I Am Mine,” which will be released on October 21st. On the track Vedder “dives deep in reflecting on a life at the intersection of art, sensitivity, masculinity, and ascendant pop/rock-super stardom that defined an age.”
On November 4th, Sharon Van Etten shares her very personal story through her track “All I Can.” She will tell the “untold personal stories behind her heart-wrenching and beloved catalogue.”