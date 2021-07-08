Laura Jane Grace and Brendan Kelly Are Playing a Show at Four Seasons Total Landscaping

Home News Alison Alber July 8th, 2021 - 7:45 PM

Laura Jane Grace (Against Me) and Brendan Kelly (The Lawrence Arms) announced they will be playing a show at the now-famous Four Seasons Total Landscaping, according to Brooklynvegan. The small business got unexpected attention from around the globe after Trump’s lawyer Rudi Giuliani held a press conference in the business’ parking lot after Trump’s loss in the 2020 elections.

When asked why the duo decided to perform at such a famous venue, Brendan Kelly says, “Ever since I saw my personal hero Rudy Giuliani humiliate himself for the good of the nation at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, I knew I wanted to go there and follow in his footsteps, then shop at the porn store, and eventually move off this mortal coil by being burned at the neighboring crematorium.” Kelly continues, “It’s not often you get to touch history, but that’s what Laura and I will be doing in this most hallowed of political and mulching grounds.”

Laura Jane Grace promises the show will the first and last time they will perform in front of a landscaping company, but it will be better than a MAGA event.

Tickets to the once-in-a-lifetime event on August 21st, went on sale this morning, and according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, sold out in just 17 minutes. The good news for everyone who missed the ticket sale, there is some merch dedicated to the gig available.

See the announcement by Laura Jane Grace below

Okay. Here’s what’s up. August 21st, me and @badsandwich are gonna be live in Philadelphia at @therealfstl1992 The greatest landscaping event of the century. Tickets go on sale and noon today and they’re gonna go fast. Here’s the link https://t.co/RKeaWOyyRJ — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) July 8, 2021

