Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announces Fall 2021 Hello Again Tour Dates

Punk-rocker Elvis Costello and his band The Imposters say “Hello Again” in their new tour starting this Fall. Just a few days ago the artist announced an all-spanish version of his album This Year’s Model. The September release is not the only non-english revision that Costello is working on. In May he reworked his newest album Hey, Clockface with a french EP called La Face de Pendule à Coucou. The EP also featured Punk icon Iggy Pop. In April, it was announced that Costello would be covering never released Johnny Cash song, alongside The Lumineers and others for the album Forever Words (Expanded Version).
The upcoming tour kicks off in Memphis, Tennessee on October 13th at The Soundstage at Graceland, stopping at JazzFest in New Orleans on October 16th before visiting cities across the United States and concluding on November 14th in Oakland, California.
Elvis Costello & The Imposters “Hello Again” 2021 Tour Dates:
10/13 – Memphis, TN @ The Soundstage at Graceland
10/16 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater
10/22 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
10/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10/25 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
10/26 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
10/28 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
10/29 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall
10/30 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center
11/2 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
11/3 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
11/4 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino
11/6 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
11/7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
11/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
11/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia
11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
11/14 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater