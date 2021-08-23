Kanye West Leaks Drake’s Address in Social Media Post

Home News Casey Melnick August 23rd, 2021 - 5:39 PM

A long time feud between ultra-famous rappers Kanye West and Drake has seemingly evolved to the doxing stage. Early Monday morning, West posted a now deleted picture to Instagram that appeared to depict Drake’s home address in Toronto.

West and Drake have been members of a very public feud that originally started when fellow rapper Pusha T revealed the existence of Drake’s son Adonis in 2018 via a diss track titled “The Story of Adidon.” Drake promptly accused West of disclosing this confidential information to Pusha T and the two have been fighting ever since.

This past week saw the feud gain even more steam. Last Friday, Trippie Redd released a track called “Betrayal” that features a Drake verse. In his verse, Drake appears to address rumors pertaining to Kanye’s much discussed, and yet to be released album, Donda. According to rumors, West has thought about releasing his latest project on the same day that Drake is scheduled to drop his newest album Certified Lover Boy. In response to these rumors, Drake confidently raps, “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/ Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.”

Not to be outdone, West took to social media in response to Drake’s verse. West posted a screen capture of a group text that appeared to include Drake as one of the participants and a recently added Pusha T. In his post, West seemingly captured a conversation in which he sent a picture of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker as well as a message that read, “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

Though he doesn’t directly address Drake by his name, it is likely that Kanye was taking aim at the Canadian rapper. In response to West’s latest jab, Drake posted a video of himself rapping to IG stories. One of the world’s best selling artists of all time, Drake still gets his fair share of hate that comes with the prolific success. Back in 2019, while performing at Camp Flog Gnaw, Drake was relentlessly booed by the audience as soon as he hit the stage.

West has been a mainstay in the news cycle this year. Besides these doxing shenanigans, the enigmatic rapper was named the wealthiest black man in American history back in March and is reportedly worth close to $6.6 Billion. West has drawn the ire of his fans this summer by announcing and subsequently postponing multiple Donda release dates.

The rapper made himself at home in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA so that he could continue working on the apparently unfinished album. Having already held two listening parties, West is planning to have another listening party in Chicago on August 26th.