Kanye West Reportedly Named Wealthiest Black Man In American History

March 18th, 2021

Kanye West is reportedly now worth $6.6 Billion. According to VLAD TV, the 43-year-old rapper is now noted as the wealthiest black man in American history due to his massive net worth. The majority of his net worth is from his Yeezy sneaker and apparel brand, which is valued between $3.2 and $4.7 billion. The brand is also in partnerships with Adidas and Gap, which could be worth as much as $970 million. The “Famous” rapper also has $122 million in cash and stock and $110 million from his music catalog, alongside $1.7 billion in other assets. West currently has full ownership and creative control of the Yeezy brand by himself and previously signed a 10-year agreement to design and sell clothes under the Yeezy Gap label last year.

According to People, they noted that the new Gap line is expected “to break $150 million in sales in its first full year in 2022.” In April 2020, West called out Forbes saying that the publication listed his worth incorrectly. The news source claimed he was worth $1.3 billion but texted them “It’s not a billion. It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.” This also makes West more wealthy than Oprah Winfrey, who is worth $2.7 billion.

West recently won his 22nd Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Album for his album Jesus is King.