Kanye West Set Up “DONDA Studio” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to Finish New Album

As fans eagerly await the release of Kanye West’s newest album Donda, the rapper has now shared a glimpse of his pop-up studio at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. It was here where the rapper first blessed his audience and fans with a first taste of the long awaited Donda record.

The official Twitter account of the Mercedes-Benz stadium fully embraces their relationship with the rapper, according to CNN. The account changed their name to DONDA stadium in honor of the process that is happening right now. West is currently working on finishing his album in the stadium. He shared a photo of, what seems to be, his room while working at the 2 Million square feet stadium.

The album was set to drop shortly after the artist’s listening party last week, but didn’t. His representatives then announced the album will be released in August. This would give the eccentric artist a little bit more time to give the album a final touch.

The listening event made headlines for multiple reasons besides the fact that everyone is waiting for Donda to be dropped for two years now. West’s ex wife and reality star Kim Kardashian showed up for the event, which was surprising for many, as it seemed like the two weren’t on talking terms. Talking about feuds, West also seemed to make up with rapper icon Jay Z. They two collaborated before but since then it was rumored they had a fallout. This was somewhat confirmed by Jay Z during his bars on the record.

Donda is named after Kanye’s late mother. She is also speaking on the album, during his song “Unconditional Love,” which seems to be heavily influenced by the falling apart of his marriage with Kardashian.