Kanye West Confirms Rumors of Third Donda Listening Party in Chicago

Home News Michelle Leidecker August 18th, 2021 - 3:53 PM

Donda, Kanye West’s latest album may not be out yet, but there is another listening party coming. Fans are optimistic with the finalization of the record as West finally leaves the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta to fly to Chicago, where he plans to host his THIRD listening party at the home of the Chicago Cubs, Soldier Field. While the previous two listening parties have been in the Mercedes-Benz stadium, where West vowed to stay cooped up in until the album was complete, this move is a little out of character, but is it really? The change to Chicago isn’t entirely out of the blue, as it is West’s hometown, and considering the album is named after his later mother, who died in 2007, taking a trip down memory lane might be right down his alley.

Kanye West has already moved the release date of his album twice, pushing it all the way back to potential pre-order on August 27th according to Apple Music, but fans are still at the edge of their seats on whether or not it will actually come out on time. There is more optimism this time around, with the listening party taking place on August 26th, and West being spotted out in Los Angeles, which hopefully means the album is ready to be released and West is simply playing the waiting game.

The listening party in Chicago is due to be star-studded as his previous ones, although it is unclear whether his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and four children will be in attendance like at his previous ones. Here’s to hoping we hear Donda soon.