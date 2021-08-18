Watch Members of Sick of It All, The Distillers, Bayside and AFI Cover Fugazi’s “Merchandise”

Home News Alison Alber August 18th, 2021 - 9:27 PM

During the pandemic, many artists got creative in the ways they kept themselves busy. Mikey Hawdon of The Fairmounts, started his star packed punk rock cover series on YouTube. The whole series is taking place under is solo-project Mikey and his Uke. This time, Mikey invited some friends to cover Fugazi’s 1990 song “Merchandise.” The song was originally featured on the band’s classic debut album.

Covering “Merchandise,” are Sick Of It All vocalist Lou Koller, AFI bassist Hunter Burgan, Jack O’Shea of Bayside on the guitar and The Distillers’ drummer Andy Granelli. Hawdon calls the song a”punk anthem from beginning to end.” Check out the cover below.

All punk-rockers give their best playing a true punk classic. Fugazi formed in 1985, and has been highly influential on the punk scene ever since. The number of bands and artists that listed Fugazi as an influence seems endless. Unfortunately for their fans, the band is on an indefinite hiatus since 2003.

In other news, Sick Of It All will be hitting the stage soon at the Punk in Drublic Beer & Music Festival. The festival is founded by fellow punks NOFX. The band will share the stage with bands like Less Than Jake and Pennywise. Last year, Sick Of It All shared a number of live-performance videos as part of their quarantine session series.

AFI announced their upcoming winter 2022 tour in June this year. The tour will be celebrating their newest album Bodies. The album was released earlier this year. The band is going to be supported by Cold Cave throughout the tour.

Jack O’Shea’s Bayside bandmate Anthony Raneri cently made headlines after he helped catching a man accused of assault. The man allegedly claimed to be Raneri’s cousin in order to lure women.

The Distillers will also be hitting the stage soonish. The band is scheduled to play at the massive German rock festivals, Rock am Ring and Rock im Park in 2022. The band last shared their live-stream performance, “Baby It’s COVID outside,” in December last year.