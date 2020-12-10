The Distillers Announce December 2020 Baby It’s COVID Outside Live Stream Concert

Home News Tristan Kinnett December 10th, 2020 - 8:37 PM

Los Angeles punk band The Distillers announced a live stream concert that they’re calling “Baby It’s COVID Outside” for Friday, December 18, beginning at 12 p.m. PST. Tickets and access to the stream are available through Veeps, where the show will remain available until 72 hours after the show.

Tickets are $15 for admission, with packages available for buying merch. The band is selling t-shirts with the poster artwork, leopard print bandanas, long sleeves with a skull design and signed setlists.

They will be playing a mix of fan favorites and never before heard covers. The four band members are the same lineup that they’ve had since 2002, reunited in 2018. Frontwoman Brody Dalle summed up the punk rock Christmas spirit of the upcoming performance, “Jingle bells, Batman smells, Santa’s on his way/The Distillers have a Christmas show and it fucking slays. Hey!!”

The Distillers released three studio albums prior to their 15 year hiatus, The Distillers (2000), Sing Sing Death House (2002) and Coral Fang (2003). In 2018, they returned with two new songs, “Man vs. Magnet” and “Blood in Gutters.” There’s been some talk about a comeback album in the works.

They spent much of 2019 touring. Dalle and drummer Andy Granelli have each appeared on Two Minutes to Late Night covers this year, Annie Lennox’s “Walking on Glass” and Samhain’s “Mother of Mercy,” respectively.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer