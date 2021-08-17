Melvins Share Unplugged New Version of “Pitfalls In Serving Warrants”

Home News Casey Melnick August 17th, 2021 - 1:18 PM

Today, legendary rock band Melvins, who are often cited as one of the pioneers of grunge music, rolled back the distortion and shared a stripped back rendering of their 1997 song “Pitfalls In Serving Warrants.” This track is the latest song to be shared from their forthcoming album Five Legged Dog, a 36-song acoustic collection that will have the band ambitiously revisiting songs from their prolific 40-year history.

Formed in 1983 in Montesano, Washington by singer and guitar player Buzz Osborne, Melvins were crucial members of the movements that created both grunge and sludge metal. Osborne, along with longtime member and drummer Dale Crover, have released over 30 original albums and numerous live projects. The band has toured the world multiple times and has paired with groups such as Jello Biafra, Mudhoney, and Fantômas for individual releases.

Clocking in at just under three minutes, this version of “Pitfalls in Serving Warrants” channels a different vibe than what longtime fans are familiar with. Now more of a trippy and relaxed track, the new arrangement is a psychedelic-like experience. The track features layered vocal harmonies and shockingly clear production techniques that has the acoustic instrumentation shining in the mix. Clean guitars work in unison with bouncy drums while weaving bass lines combine with Osborne’s poignant and ethereal songwriting. Fans surely have reasons to be excited if this track is an indicator of what the future album will sound like.

Osborne has mentioned that “Pitfalls in Serving Warrants” is one of his favorite songs that the band has recorded, calling the track “severely underrated” while also stating that the song “works very well on acoustic.”

In July, Melvins released an acoustic version of “Night Goat” that had fans praising the newly imagined sound while staying quintessentially authentic to the original song. Similarly to the new release, “Night Goat” pairs pleasing harmonies with crisp and punchy instrumentation.

Currently joined by bass guitarist Steven McDonald (Redd Kross/OFF!), the band remains an amorphous rock entity that has undergone numerous lineup changes and iterations. One iteration, called Melvins Lite, pairs Osborne and Crover with Mr. Bungle alum Trevor Dunn.

Five Legged Dog is available for preorder now and will be released digitally and as a double-disc CD on October 15th. A 4LP colored vinyl release will be arriving on January 28th. The album will feature acoustic versions of some of Melvins most acclaimed songs as well as several covers of artists ranging from The Rolling Stones to Fred Neil.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson