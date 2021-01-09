Jello Biafra States That Dead Kennedys’ Social Media Posts Supporting The Republican Party Are A Disgrace To The Band’s Legacy

Home News Kyle Cravens January 9th, 2021 - 9:15 PM

Photo Credit: Nathan Edge

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Jello Biafra expressed his dissatisfaction over recent social media activity by the Dead Kennedys, a band of which he once was the front man of. Although he cuts ties with the group in 1986, he has been noticing a few head scratching twitter posts on the Dead Kennedy’s page.

The band, who blames the posts on their social media manager, are known for overtly political anthems like “Nazi Punks Fuck Off” and “Police Truck.” The tweets currently receiving backlash contains lines such as, “Mitt Romney cares about the USA,” referring to Romney’s recent condemnation of Trump.

“As if today couldn’t get any weirder, look who posted this!!

How dumb and clueless can you get??

Was it scab singer Skip, who recently denied DK’s are a political band, just, “a social satire band”??

Ea$t Bay Ray??

It sure as hell wasn’t me…” – Jello https://t.co/57lWb8sDQV — AlternativeTentacles (@AltTentacles) January 7, 2021

Biafra, who released one of the biggest anti-Trump albums of 2020 replied to the tweet saying, “As if today couldn’t get any weirder, look who posted this!! How dumb and clueless can you get?? Was it scab singer Skip, who recently denied DK’s are a political band, just, ‘a social satire band’?? Ea$t Bay Ray?? It sure as hell wasn’t me, and in no way represents anything DK’s ever stood for. Cmon, guys, take this down – NOW. Haven’t you disgraced our inspiring legacy that means so much to people enough???”

Biafra ahs always been vocal about his disapproval of Trump, calling him the “The G.G. Allin of Presidents” among other things.

The event was escalated further when is was revealed that the Dead Kennedy’s, or at least whoever is in charge of their public relations and social media, were blocking people who criticized their Mitt Romney support.

I just got blocked by dead kennedys for telling them to fuck after they tweeted in support of Mitt Romney. This sentence is not made up. pic.twitter.com/xmi6C7hOSQ — anjimile (@anjimilemusic) January 7, 2021

