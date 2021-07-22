The Melvins Announce New Career-Spanning Acoustic Collection Five Legged Dog for October 2021 Release

Home News Roy Lott July 22nd, 2021 - 5:19 PM

The Melvins have announced their latest project titled Five Legged Dog, releasing October 15 via Ipecac Recordings. Much like a greatest hits or essentials album, the LP will feature 36 acoustic renditions of the band’s career-spanning hits including “Lovely Butterfly,” “Boris,” “Bad Pope,” “Billy Fish” and “Night Goat.” It will also feature covers as well such as The Rolling Stones’ “Sway,” Alice Cooper’s “Halo of Flies” and Fred Neil’s “Everybody’s Talking.” See the full tracklist below.

“I knew I wanted to do something ridiculously big,” said Buzz Osborne in a press release. ”36 songs reimagined by us acoustically is certainly ridiculous but it works. The magic of the songs is still there regardless of it being acoustic. Since we weren’t touring we had the time to do something of this size. I’m very excited about this record. Dale and Steven did a fantastic job on this. I think it’s a very special record. I can’t think of anyone else who’s done something like this.”

The newly announced album follows the release of their latest song “The Great Good Place” earlier this year ahead. The band also contributed to the “Protect Live Music” live stream event in April alongside Glass Animals, Manchester Orchestra and Spoon.

Five Legged Dog tracklist:

1. Edgar The Elephant

2. Up The Dumper

3. Hung Bunny/Roman Dog Bird

4. Hooch

5. Billy Fish

6. Shevil

7. Charlie

8. A Growing Disgust

9. Eye Flys/Woman

10. Pitfalls In Serving Warrants

11. Outside Chance

12. Evil New War God

13. The Bloated Pope

14. Bad Move

15. With Teeth

16. Halo of Flies

17. Oven

18. Sway

19. Anaconda

20. Lovely Butterfly

21. Boris

22. It’s Shoved

23. Honey Bucket

24. We Are Doomed

25. Flypaper

26. Let God Be Your Gardener

27. At The Stake

28. Night Goat

29. Queen

30. Everybody’s Talking

31. Revolve

32. Suicide In Progress

33. Prig

34. The Bit

35. Civilized Worm

36. Don’t Forget to Breathe

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat