The Melvins Announce New Career-Spanning Acoustic Collection Five Legged Dog for October 2021 Release

The Melvins have announced their latest project titled Five Legged Dog, releasing October 15 via Ipecac Recordings. Much like a greatest hits or essentials album, the LP will feature 36 acoustic renditions of the band’s career-spanning hits including “Lovely Butterfly,” “Boris,” “Bad Pope,” “Billy Fish” and “Night Goat.” It will also feature covers as well such as The Rolling Stones’ “Sway,” Alice Cooper’s “Halo of Flies” and Fred Neil’s “Everybody’s Talking.” See the full tracklist below.
“I knew I wanted to do something ridiculously big,” said Buzz Osborne in a press release. ”36 songs reimagined by us acoustically is certainly ridiculous but it works. The magic of the songs is still there regardless of it being acoustic. Since we weren’t touring we had the time to do something of this size. I’m very excited about this record. Dale and Steven did a fantastic job on this. I think it’s a very special record. I can’t think of anyone else who’s done something like this.”
The newly announced album follows the release of their latest song “The Great Good Place” earlier this year ahead. The band also contributed to the “Protect Live Music” live stream event in April alongside Glass Animals, Manchester Orchestra and Spoon.
Five Legged Dog tracklist:
1. Edgar The Elephant
2. Up The Dumper
3. Hung Bunny/Roman Dog Bird
4. Hooch
5. Billy Fish
6. Shevil
7. Charlie
8. A Growing Disgust
9. Eye Flys/Woman
10. Pitfalls In Serving Warrants
11. Outside Chance
12. Evil New War God
13. The Bloated Pope
14. Bad Move
15. With Teeth
16. Halo of Flies
17. Oven
18. Sway
19. Anaconda
20. Lovely Butterfly
21. Boris
22. It’s Shoved
23. Honey Bucket
24. We Are Doomed
25. Flypaper
26. Let God Be Your Gardener
27. At The Stake
28. Night Goat
29. Queen
30. Everybody’s Talking
31. Revolve
32. Suicide In Progress
33. Prig
34. The Bit
35. Civilized Worm
36. Don’t Forget to Breathe
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat