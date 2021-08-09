Coheed and Cambria Releases Music Video for New Song “Shoulders”

Home News Jerry Morales August 9th, 2021 - 10:08 PM

American progessive rock band Coheed and Cambria have released the “artsy” music video for their tenth album’s lead single titled “Shoulders.” The song serves as the follow-up to their non-album single “Jessie Girl 2” featuring Australian-American musician Rick Springfield that dropped last year.

The track opens with an electric guitar solo before the aggressive industrial rock production kicks in. Frontman Claudio Sanchez’s smooth vocals are able to clearly articulate the song’s message of the struggle of non-conforming to societal norms or trends.

“In art, in your career, in relationships…,” said Sanchez about the song’s meaning in a press release. “No matter how much you give of yourself or try, you have to accept that not everything in life can be a perfect fit.”

The music video “Shoulders” takes place in what seems to be an open industrial space or some kind of warehouse. All four band members are donning white jumpsuits. As the band performs the track, human figures covered from face to toe in red cloth come out of some box-like container from the ground that is also covered by red cloth. Closer toward the end of the video, the figures unmask themselves and reveal their faces before dropping their masks on the ground. The masks ultimately turn into a splatter of red paint right before they hit the ground.

The band will be going on a co-headlining tour with rock band The Used later this month that will continue through late September. They will also be making an appearance at Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI on September 9.

“Shoulders” and its music video are out now.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz