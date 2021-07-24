Live Nation to Offer $20 “All-In” Tickets to Megadeth, Coheed and Cambria, Korn and More

Home News Aswath Viswanathan July 24th, 2021 - 5:06 PM

Coheed and Cambria live at Club Nokia, Downtown Los Angeles, 11 May 2011.

Live Nation has announced that in celebration of the return of live concerts this summer, they will be offering $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 live shows for a limited time next week. The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting July 28 at 12pm ET at LiveNation. The presale begins July 27 at 12pm ET.

The list of participating artists includes artists from a wide variety of genres like Megadeth, Coheed and Cambria, Korn, Jonas Brothers and Zac Brown Band. The Jonas Brothers said, “We can’t wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most.” Zac Brown added, “We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road. It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand new world.”

On August 27, Coheed and Cambria is scheduled to perform at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA. They are followed shortly at the same location on September 1 by Megadeth. Korn takes to the stage on September 12, also at the FivePoint Amphitheatre. Other notable artists at the same venue include Jason Aldean, Pitbull, Brad Paisley and Jimmy Eat World. Meanwhile, The Neighbourhood will perform on October 9 at the Hollywood Bowl. Also at the Hollywood Bowl are the Jonas Brothers, who take to the stage on October 27.

Earlier this year, Live Nation reported that their first quarter 2021 revenue was down 79% compared to their first quarter 2020 revenue. However, along with events like these, many of the shows for later this year are selling out very quickly. Live Nation hopes to build back their revenue stream with help from opening venues and eager fans.

Last month, Live Nation executive Theresa Velasquez was named as one of the 156 people missing following the collapse of a condo building in Surfside, Florida. Since then, the Miami-Dade Police Department recovered her body and fatally identified her as one of the 97 people who were killed in the collapse of the Florida condo. In June 2020, Velasquez was on the Billboard’s Pride List of impactful LGBTQ executives in the music industry.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz