Claudio Sanchez Hits “Rock Bottom” in Ultra-Poppy New Prize Fighter Inferno Song

Home News Sara Thompson April 21st, 2021 - 8:14 PM

Claudio Sanchez is back with a new single from his upcoming full length album The City Introvert. The Coheed & Cambria frontman’s new single is called “Rock Bottom.” The album, which is part of his solo project Prize Fighter Inferno, is coming up for released on April 23, this Friday.

The Black and white video opens with catchy mixture of guitar and synth, which is slightly dark in tone, and clear, auto-tuned vocals flow like water over the guitar as the song explodes into a montage of beautifully distinct instrumentation. Throughout the video the singer is melancholically walking in crowded city streets over the course of a day, with close ups of nostalgic images like a birdhouse scattered throughout.

Sanchez said in a press release, “in March 2020 when [his] grandfather fell ill and simultaneously, his wife began battling an auto-immune disease. This meant that any potential exposure to the coronavirus could have deadly consequences at home, making a brief goodbye to his ailing grandfather unlikely. Sanchez found himself coping with the darkness and uncertainty the only way he knew how—writing. The result is reviving a rare, introspective solo project with 10-track LP.”

The City Introvert was announced by Sanchez in the middle of March, and the announcement came with the availability of his single from the album, “Sweet Talker.”

Coheed and Cambria are set to perform on the S. S. Neverlander cruise on October 25-29, and the band also kept busy last year with the release of their single “Jessie’s Girl,” which featured Rick Springfield.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz