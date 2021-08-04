Billie Eilish Shares Intimate Live Bedroom Performance of New Song “Male Fantasy” with Brother Finneas on Guitar

Home News Alison Alber August 4th, 2021 - 7:21 PM

Yesterday, pop sensation Billie Eilish shared her newest intimate live bedroom performance, singing her new song “Male Fantasy.” The singer was only accompanied by her brother, producer Finneas on the guitar. The song is part of her latest album, Happier Than Ever. The record was released on July 30th.

Her bedroom performance is part of a collaboration between Eilish and the music platform Vevo. They previously shared her performance of “Your Power.” The platform and singer collaborated before, creating exclusive live performances of “my boy” through their DSCVR Artists to Watch program, “you should see me in a crown” and “bitches broken hearts” for Vevo LIFT and “when the party’s over,” “bellyache” and “you should see me in a crown” for Vevo’s LIFT Live Sessions in 2018.

The video was shot in a 35mm film, so it fits the overall nostalgic aesthetic of her newest album. That same classic Hollywood aura is reflected in Eilish’s bedroom/hotel room, and both in the way she and Finneas are presented during the video. Big dramatic pillows, the dimly lit room and the velvet drapes all fit well together, creating an atmosphere that could be straight out of Hollywood’s golden era. The song itself highlights Eilish’s natural talent. Her voice is so soft and delicate, and it draws in the attention of the audience with just little to no effort. Because of the intimate surrounding and the soft plugging of the guitar, her vocals sound so sincere and emotional.

Last month the singer announced her cinematic experience, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, which will be streaming exclusively on Disney+, starting September 6th. The perform will include every trakc of Happier Than Ever. It was shot at the historic Hollywood Bowl. The performance will also include her brother, Finneas.

Speaking of performances, the singer is also set to hit multiple festival stages this year, including Austin City Limits and Firefly. She will also be performing during the charity live stream event Global Citizen, alongside other music giants like Metallica, Lorde and The Weeknd. She has also announced her own world tour for 2022.