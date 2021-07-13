Global Citizen Announces 2021 Virtual Lineup Featuring Metallica, Billie Eilish and Lorde

Home News Alison Alber July 13th, 2021 - 4:12 PM

The yearly Global Citizen festival announced they will hold a 24-hour virtual concert series this year. The concert will air on television and online, according to Pitchfork, on September 25th. The concert will be streaming around the world and the lineup includes Lorde, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, The Weeknd, Lizzo, Metallica, Burna Boy, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Usher, Femi Kuti, Green Day, DJ Snake, H.E.R., Davido, Christine and the Queens, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara and others.

The star-studded lineup will perform in venues all around the globe. The concert also serves as a fundraiser. Companies are asked to donate resources to restore at least one billion trees by next year and to fight famine, the general goal is to increase the help to fight problems caused by climate change. The Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement, “There are now more than 40 million people on the brink of famine. Progress on climate change has halted, as the majority of the Fortune 500 fail to set science-based carbon reduction targets.”

Singer Lorde will release her new album Solar Power in August and it will be in an “eco-friendly music box.”

Metal legends Metallica will release the 30th-anniversary limited edition of their groundbreaking album, The Black Album along with a 53-Track cover album Metallica’s Blacklist in September.

Wunderkind Billie Eilish just dropped her video to her single “NDA” a few days ago. The singer recently got into hot water after mouthing along racial slurs in a resurfaced TikTok video. In 2020, Global Citizen shared a stand-up compilation album.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna