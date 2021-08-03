Poppy Announces Winter 2021 and 2022 Flux Tour Dates

Home News Jerry Morales August 3rd, 2021 - 12:03 AM

Photographer Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to Brooklyn Vegan, pop and alt-rock singer Poppy has announced 2021 and 2022 tour dates for the winter in support of her forthcoming album titled Flux. The singer is set to tour the U.S.and Canada this year before going across the pond to the U.K. and Europe early next year.

Poppy is expected to drop her fourth studio album, Flux, on September 24. It will serve as the follow-up to her 2020 album, I Disagree, which features the Grammy-nominated song “Bloodmoney.” The track received a nomination for Best Metal Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

The Grammy-nominated singer was supposed to tour with Deftones and Gojira last summer. However, the tour was postponed twice to 2022 without her.

The North American leg of the “Flux Tour” will commence on September 30 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA. Notable tour stops include: October 7 at the House of Blues in Houston, TX, October 28 at the iconic Terminal 5 in New York City, NY and November 9 in Minneapolis, MN at the historic Fifth Avenue. This stretch of the tour will end in the Roseland Theater in Portland, OR on November 26.

The European leg of the tour will kick off in the U.K. in Bristol on January 10 at the Marble Factory before ending in Vienna, Austria on February 7 at Simm City. The singer is expected to perform in cities like London, Paris, Madrid and Milan.

Tickets will go on sale on August 6 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information on tour dates and tickets, impoppy.com

Poppy ‘Flux’ Tour Dates

09/30/21 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

10/01/21 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

10/02/21 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10/03/21 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

10/05/21 – Austin, TX – Eli’s Austin

10/06/21 – Dallas, TX – HiFi Dallas

10/07/21 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

10/09/21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

10/10/21 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

10/12/21 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

10/13/21 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

10/15/21 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

10/16/21 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

10/18/21 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

10/19/21 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

10/21/21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/22/21 – Worcester, MA – Palladium

10/23/21 – Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

10/26/21 – New York City, NY – Terminal 5

10/28/21 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Corona

10/29/21 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre

10/30/21 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

11/01/21 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall Detroit

11/02/21 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/04/21 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

11/05/21 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

11/06/21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection

11/08/21 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

11/09/21 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

11/11/21 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

11/12/21 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

11/13/21 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

11/14/21 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

11/16/21 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

11/18/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo by Microsoft

11/20/21 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

11/21/21 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre

11/24/21 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

11/26/21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

01/10/22 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory

01/11/22 – Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers, SWG3

01/13/22 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute Birmingham

01/14/22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester

01/15/22 – London, UK – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

01/17/22 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre

01/19/22 – Zurich, Switzerland – Palais Xtra

01/21/22 – L ‘Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain – Salamandra

01/22/22 – Madrid, Spain – Shoko Madrid

01/23/22 – Bilbao, Spain – Kafe Antzokia

01/25/22 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

01/26/22 – Munich, Germany – Technikum

01/28/22 – Berlin, Germany – Astra Kulturhaus

01/29/22 – Hamburg, Germany – Fabrik

01/30/22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Max

02/01/22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Zappa

02/02/22 – Bochum, Germany – Zeche Bochum

02/03/22 – Hannover, Germany – Capitol

02/05/22 – Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar

02/06/22 – Budapest, Hungary – Akvarium Klub

02/07/22 – Vienna, Austria – Simm City

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva