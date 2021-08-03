Poppy Announces Winter 2021 and 2022 Flux Tour Dates

According to Brooklyn Vegan, pop and alt-rock singer Poppy has announced 2021 and 2022 tour dates for the winter in support of her forthcoming album titled Flux. The singer is set to tour the U.S.and Canada this year before going across the pond to the U.K. and Europe early next year.
Poppy is expected to drop her fourth studio album, Flux, on September 24. It will serve as the follow-up to her 2020 album, I Disagree, which features the Grammy-nominated song “Bloodmoney.” The track received a nomination for Best Metal Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.
The Grammy-nominated singer was supposed to tour with Deftones and Gojira last summer. However, the tour was postponed twice to 2022 without her.
The North American leg of the “Flux Tour” will commence on September 30 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA. Notable tour stops include: October 7 at the House of Blues in Houston, TX, October 28 at the iconic Terminal 5 in New York City, NY and November 9 in Minneapolis, MN at the historic Fifth Avenue. This stretch of the tour will end in the Roseland Theater in Portland, OR on November 26.
The European leg of the tour will kick off in the U.K. in Bristol on January 10 at the Marble Factory before ending in Vienna, Austria on February 7 at Simm City. The singer is expected to perform in cities like London, Paris, Madrid and Milan.
Tickets will go on sale on August 6 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information on tour dates and tickets, impoppy.com
Poppy ‘Flux’ Tour Dates
09/30/21 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
10/01/21 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
10/02/21 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
10/03/21 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater
10/05/21 – Austin, TX – Eli’s Austin
10/06/21 – Dallas, TX – HiFi Dallas
10/07/21 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
10/09/21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
10/10/21 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
10/12/21 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
10/13/21 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
10/15/21 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
10/16/21 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
10/18/21 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
10/19/21 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
10/21/21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/22/21 – Worcester, MA – Palladium
10/23/21 – Hartford, CT – Webster Theater
10/26/21 – New York City, NY – Terminal 5
10/28/21 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Corona
10/29/21 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre
10/30/21 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
11/01/21 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall Detroit
11/02/21 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/04/21 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
11/05/21 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
11/06/21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection
11/08/21 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
11/09/21 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
11/11/21 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
11/12/21 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
11/13/21 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
11/14/21 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
11/16/21 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
11/18/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo by Microsoft
11/20/21 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
11/21/21 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre
11/24/21 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
11/26/21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
01/10/22 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory
01/11/22 – Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers, SWG3
01/13/22 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute Birmingham
01/14/22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester
01/15/22 – London, UK – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
01/17/22 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre
01/19/22 – Zurich, Switzerland – Palais Xtra
01/21/22 – L ‘Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain – Salamandra
01/22/22 – Madrid, Spain – Shoko Madrid
01/23/22 – Bilbao, Spain – Kafe Antzokia
01/25/22 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz
01/26/22 – Munich, Germany – Technikum
01/28/22 – Berlin, Germany – Astra Kulturhaus
01/29/22 – Hamburg, Germany – Fabrik
01/30/22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Max
02/01/22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Zappa
02/02/22 – Bochum, Germany – Zeche Bochum
02/03/22 – Hannover, Germany – Capitol
02/05/22 – Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar
02/06/22 – Budapest, Hungary – Akvarium Klub
02/07/22 – Vienna, Austria – Simm City
Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva