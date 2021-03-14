Poppy Debuts New Song “Eat” at Grammys 2021 Premiere Ceremony

Home News Matt Matasci March 14th, 2021 - 1:59 PM

Following performances by Kamasi Washington with Grace Potter, Gregory Porter and an all-star lineup playing “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)” in honor of Marvin Gaye, as well as Rufus Wainwright and Lido Pimienta, among others, pop/metal artist Poppy performed at the Premiere Ceremony. She performed “Eat,” which is a brand new song from the singer. The song featured lots of harsh screaming and a few melodic passages, so basically in line with the music that was featured on I Disagree.

Following her performance, Jhene Aiko presented the awards for Best Rock Performance, Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Song, Best Rock Album and more. Poppy is currently nominated for Best Metal Performance for the song “Bloodmoney.” That song was included on her album I Disagree, which was released on January 10, 2020. She didn’t win the award for Best Metal Performance, which went to Ice-T’s Body Count, the rapper’s first Grammy win since 1991 and second overall.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva